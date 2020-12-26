March planned to protest fatal officer-involved shooting of Joshua Feast in La Marque

HOUSTON – A march for justice is planned in La Marque Saturday morning for Joshua Feast, the black man shot and killed by a police officer on Dec 9.

The march will start at noon at the Food Rite Market located on Texas Avenue. The group will walk nine minutes to the La Marque Police Department on Bayou Road.

Feast’s family and the community plan to call for the firing of Officer Santos as well as the resignation of the police chief.

Bodycam video released Dec. 21 shows La Marque Police Officer Jose Santos shooting at Feast while he runs away.

ORIGINAL STORY: 22-year-old man fatally shot by La Marque police officer, department says

Authorities said Feast had felony warrants out for his arrest at the time and was a person of interest in recent drive-by shootings. Police said Feast was armed and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family and requested the video be made public.

Crump released the following statement:

“Based on what has been confirmed and revealed through the independent autopsy, eliminating any argument that Officer Santos’ actions were proper or even defensible, on behalf of the Feast family we now renew our demand that Officer Jose Santos be fired, charged for the killing of Joshua Feast, and that the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office immediately release the body cam footage from the night of the shooting.”

He said Officer Santos -- who was involved in another deadly officer-involved shooting in 2017 -- should be fired after shooting Feast in the back.

Also under fire is Galveston County Sheriff, Henry Trochesset, who has been accused by attorney Ben Crump as running a biased investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which remains active.

“He can say what he wants to say. We will investigate it, examine all the facts and turn it over to the DA’s office,” Sheriff Trochesset said Monday.

Santos was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.