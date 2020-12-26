‘He deserves justice’: Fiancee of man killed in possible road-rage shooting asks for public’s help to find his killer

SPRING, Texas – Linda Valentine has a clear Christmas message to the person who shot and killed her fiance: “Why would you do something like this? What kind of person does anything like this?”

Valentine is grieving the loss of Federico Cisneros, the latest victim of road rage in our area.

Deputies said Cisneros was found suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday after driving his SUV into the parking lot of a gas station near the Grand Parkway. The 56-year-old dialed 911 and died after being flown to a local hospital. Investigators said they believe Cisneros’ death may be related to road rage.

“He didn’t have an enemy,” Valentine said. “Everybody loved him.”

Valentine and Cisneros were supposed to celebrate Christmas with their children and grandchildren. Instead, she spoke to KPRC 2, hoping to find the person responsible.

“I want people to find, somebody to find out who did this,” she said. “He deserves justice.”

Valentine said she wants to do anything she can to help homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office solve the case.

“I want to make flyers and take it to the area or something and see if somebody saw something or heard something, because the investigators said they can’t, they haven’t been able to find anything,” Valentine said.

What makes the case even more disheartening for Valentine is that Cisneros is never in that area. He was only in the vicinity to pick up a Christmas gift to honor the son he lost a few years ago.

“He wouldn’t be over there except to go get these dog tags. That’s it,” Valentine said. “He had no other reason to go over there.”

Valentine is hoping that anyone with any information into her fiance’s death will contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide division or Crime Stoppers.