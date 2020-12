Crime scene tape surrounds a vehicle parked at a gas station near Spring, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2020.

SPRING, Texas – A driver was found suffering from a possible gunshot wound Thursday at a gas station near Spring.

The incident was reported about 10 a.m. at the corner of Root and Gosling roads.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that investigators are still trying to determine what led to the driver being injured and where the initial incident happened.

The driver was taken to the hospital by helicopter, according to deputies.

This developing story will be updated.