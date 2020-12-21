Emirates to increase flights to and from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport next month

HOUSTON – Houston, are you ready to travel again?

International airline Emirates will increase nonstop flights to and from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport to four times a week starting next month, according to a news release.

Starting Jan. 1 through March 11, Emirates flights will depart from Houston-Bush at 9:35 a.m. and in the evening at 7:10 p.m.

Then from March 18-25 flights will depart from 9:20 a.m. and 7:55 p.m.

Emirates has implemented its first and free COVID-19 Medical Cover, where customers are able to keep the value of their tickets if their trip is affected by COVID-19, their website stated.

Travel destinations with Emirates include Dubai, Istanbul and Johannesburg. Please note that several countries require a negative PCR COVID-19 test prior to departure.

For more information and to book, click here.