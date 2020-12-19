Driver strikes 3 police cruisers at Montgomery County crash scene

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A driver struck three police cruisers at the scene of a crash early Saturday, according to the Shenandoah Police Department.

At approximately 1:36 a.m Saturday, officers with the Shenandoah Police Department were dispatched to a wreck that had occurred in the northbound main lanes of Interstate 45, near the Woodlands Parkway flyover, in the City of Oak Ridge North.

At around 2:05 a.m., a white Infiniti SUV disregarded the numerous emergency vehicles, utilizing emergency equipment to block traffic and drove through the scene, striking three police vehicles, one Shenandoah police vehicle and two Oak Ridge North police vehicles. All three vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

“Officers and Fire Department personnel who were standing within feet of the vehicles were able to flee the area as soon as the initial impact was heard,” a release from the Shenandoah Police Department reads, “resulting in no injuries to any emergency personnel.”

The Infiniti driver sustained injuries in the crash and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol was called to the scene to work both accidents and is the primary agency investigating the incident involving the Infiniti, according to the release.

A DWI investigation was initiated at the crash site.

The scene has since been cleared, and the freeway had re-opened fully by 4:00 am.