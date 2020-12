SUGAR LAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found dead Friday morning at a Sugar Land home, according to police.

The discovery was made around 10:05 a.m. at the Greatwood Subdivision in the 1500 block of Brookstone Lane.

Police said when officers arrived they found the couple dead inside of the home. Police said the couple’s three adult children were also at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown and under investigation.