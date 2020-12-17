Charges filed against man police say killed 11-year-old boy, man in October’s shooting

Desmond Hawkins, 21, has been charged with one count of capital murder and one count of murder for the death of 41-year-old Menuelle Solomon and 11-year-old Dominic Sumicek.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man accused of killing an 11-year-old boy and man in an October shooting in west Houston, according to police.

The shooting was reported just about 4:25 p.m. on Oct. 25 on Old Farm Road near Westheimer Road.

Investigators said Solomon and Sumicek were in a white Mercedes when they were approached by three masked gunmen who all opened fire.

Houston police said they have surveillance video that shows up to 10 shots being fired by those gunmen. Police said the suspects were seen running to a nearby Pontiac sedan and left.

Police said Solomon died at the scene and Sumicek was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died three days later.

The exact relationship between Solomon and Sumicek is unknown.

Investigators later identified Hawkins as one of the suspects in the case and, on Wednesday, he was charged for his suspected role in the shooting. Police said Hawkins was already in custody at the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.

The investigation is ongoing and additional suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.