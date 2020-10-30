11-year-old boy dies days after fatal shooting in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An 11-year-old boy who was injured in a shooting that killed a man Monday in west Houston has died from his injuries Wednesday, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported just about 4:25 p.m. on Old Farm Road near Westheimer Road.

Investigators said the 41-year-old man and 11-year-old Dominic Sumicek were in a white Mercedes when they were approached by three masked gunmen who all opened fire.

Houston police said they have surveillance video that shows up to 10 shots being fired by those gunmen. Police said the suspects were seen running to a nearby Pontiac sedan and left.

Police said the man died at the scene and Sumicek was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The exact relationship between the man and Sumicek is unknown. The identity of the man has not been released until next of kin has been notified, police said.

Investigators said it is unknown if the gunmen targeted Sumicek or if he was shot in the crossfire.

Neighbors told KPRC 2 that the man was shot by someone nearly two weeks ago but that Sumicek was not involved. That previous shooting is something investigators are looking at to see if there’s a connection.

Police said they do not have a good description of the three gunmen because they were wearing masks.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.