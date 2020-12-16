WATCH LIVE: Group speaks about paying ex-HPD captain charged in assault case stemming from election-fraud conspiracy theory

HOUSTON – A group that admitted to paying a former Houston police captain who is accused of holding a man at gunpoint because of an election-fraud conspiracy theory is set to speak Wednesday.

Mark Aguirre, 63, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Oct. 19 incident.

Mark Aguirre is seen in this mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on Dec. 15, 2020. (HPD)

Prosecutors have accused Aguirre of ramming an A/C repairman’s truck off the road and then holding the driver at gunpoint because he believed the truck contained 750,000 fraudulent ballots. It turned out the truck only contained air conditioning parts, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Aguirre was paid a total of $266,400 by the Houston-based Liberty Center for God and Country, with $211,400 of that amount being deposited into his account the day after the incident.

Attorney Jared Woodfill, of the Liberty Center, told KPRC 2 Investigates, the head of the Liberty Center, Dr. Steven Hotze, “had hired Mark Aguirre’s investigation firm” and he had a team of approximately 20 investigators looking into potential election fraud in Harris County. Woodfill said Hotze did not know what Aguirre was doing and finds it hard to believe.

The group has scheduled a 3:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the case. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the news conference when it begins.