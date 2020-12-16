‘He is going to shoot me’: Man who says he was held at gunpoint by ex-HPD captain in election fraud conspiracy theory speaks to KPRC 2 Investigates

HOUSTON – “If they can give him prison, give him prison,” that is what David Zuniga told KPRC 2 Investigates reporter Mario Diaz on Wednesday morning.

Zuniga is the victim who investigators said was rammed off the road by 63-year-old former Houston police Capt. Mark Aguirre and held at gunpoint in a bogus voter-fraud conspiracy incident on Oct 19.

Zuniga said Aguirre faked an injury immediately after the incident to draw Zuniga closer.

“He said, ‘Help me! Help me!’ with his hand inside his coat,” Zuniga said. “Then when I tried to help him, he pulls out a gun. That is when I was told to get on the ground.”

Zuniga said he feared for his life and felt he was near death.

“Very, very close, because when I saw him unlock the safety I thought, ‘He is going to shoot me,’” Zuniga said.

Houston police showed up at the scene. Zuniga was found to only be carrying air conditioning parts, not the approximately 750,000 fraudulent election ballots that investigators said Aguirre believed was inside.

Aguirre was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Mark Aguirre is seen in this mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on Dec. 15, 2020. (HPD)

According to court documents, Aguirre was paid a total of $266,400 by the Houston-based Liberty Center for God and Country, with $211,400 of that amount being deposited into his account the day after the incident with Zuniga.

Attorney Jared Woodfill, of the Liberty Center, told KPRC 2 Investigates, the head of the Liberty Center, Dr. Steven Hotze, “had hired Mark Aguirre’s investigation firm” and he had a team of approximately 20 investigators looking into potential election fraud in Harris County.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 Investigates will have more on the KPRC 2 News at 4 and 6 p.m.