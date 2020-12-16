Video: Check out more than 100,000 lights at D&D Christmas Land holiday display in La Porte

Add it to your list -- there’s another light display to check out this holiday season.

D&D Christmas Land located in La Porte invites families to experience its holiday attraction for free.

The walkthrough features more than 100,000 lights, newly-added yard art, and a model train display.

According to the D&D Christmas Land Facebook page, the event is free to attend but donations are appreciated.

Additional activities include pictures with Santa for $5, mailing out wish lists, and a spot the Olaf game.

The attraction is open nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 28.

D&D Christmas Land is located at 4922 Valley View Drive La Porte, Texas