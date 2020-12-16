This Houston couple brings the spirit of Santa and Mrs. Claus to neighborhood kids

Jessica Kuhns with husband Robert dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus (left) hope to bring smiles to kids during this holiday season.

HOUSTON – Jessica and Robert Kuhns knew that 2020 would be hard on some families this holiday season, so they wanted to make it a little merrier.

As a way to give back, the couple wanted to give parents a safer option for kids to meet Santa at a distance, without having to visit a crowded mall during the coronavirus pandemic. While husband Robert was Santa, Jessica joined in becoming the “Mrs. Claus” beside him in hopes to bring smiles to children this year.

The socially-distant event, according to Jessica Kuhns, started last weekend, notifying her neighborhood Nextdoor page and her Facebook friends that another option to see Santa was available. She told KPRC 2 it generated “a lot” of reactions.

“It was a last-minute thing we put together.” Kuhns said, “We posted this on Nextdoor and all of the sudden I received a ton likes, comments, even families asking me for the address. It was unbelievable.”

They decorated their home located at the 15000 block of 4 Season Drive in the Bear Creek area of Houston with several lights and an 8-foot tall fireplace.

Robert and I are wanting to spread some Christmas cheer. 2020 has been scary and hectic for all. We have set up a social... Posted by Jessica Kuhns on Friday, December 11, 2020

The couple made sure COVID-19 guidelines were followed, such as having hand sanitizer all around, wearing face masks, and keeping their distance from the guests. Visiting children can also get their pictures taken at a distance.

“Parents aren’t going to want to take their kids to a crowded mall just to see Santa,” Kuhns told KPRC 2. “Over here, it’s outside and there’s plenty of room to social distance.”

“Everyone that has come by said it was an amazing idea that we’ve shared. The neighbors, yet the whole community loved it,” Kuhns said.

The demand for Santa was high that the Kuhns received a message from a mother with five children who are homebound due to COVID-19. With their youngest one battling a brain tumor, she hoped to bring some extra joy to the other kids.

Come take photos with Santa! Posted by Jessica Kuhns on Saturday, December 12, 2020

“We told her we would be honored to be their Santa this year,” Jessica told KPRC 2. “She wanted to pay us for her time, but I told her not to worry. We wanted to do this from our hearts.”

The Kuhns plan to invite families over once more this weekend starting Friday, with the most important goal is to bring smiles of joy to kids.

“Both my husband and I enjoyed reading the overwhelming response from our community. It fills my heart with happiness,” Jessica told KPRC 2. “We wanted to do something good. There’s still love out there. "

For hours and more information, you can message Jessica Kuhns on Facebook or Nextdoor.