2 Houston organizations team up to bring new furry friends to area seniors

Senior residents in Houston who are homebound due to the pandemic can add a companion to their lives so they won’t be lonely this holiday season and beyond.

In partnership with BakerRipley, Houston SPCA announced Tuesday they are working together to match seniors who are interested in adopting a cat or kitten to keep them company.

“We all know what pets can do for people, but the overwhelming feeling of isolation can be too much for homebound Seniors,” Jo Sullivan, interim vice president of development for Houston SPCA said in a statement. “Having a new pet to care for and love will give them hope, while it also gives a homeless pet a second chance in life.”

We recently partnered with the @HoustonSPCA to connect our seniors with pets to help fight loneliness and bring them joy during the #holidays. This past weekend, we matched Ms. Fields with Thomas O'Malley the cat. Thank you to the Houston SPCA for making this project possible! pic.twitter.com/r8kuGYj3Ic — BakerRipley (@BakerRipley) December 14, 2020

Only cats and kittens are offered for adoption for seniors. Each adoption will come with 3-month’s worth of supplies such as kitty litter and food.

Tanya Treece, BakerRipley’s director of holistic wellness said in a statement that the pandemic has taken a toll across the community, with isolation leading to depression and loneliness for the elderly.

Both Houston organizations are ensuring their impact on the mental health of seniors are documented with a pre- and post-survey, using depression and loneliness scales to determine if a pet companion may be right for them.

Seniors who are interested in adoption can contact their nearest BakerRipley Senior Center and indicate their interest.