WATCH LIVE: Person shot, killed by Pasadena police after chase ends in Houston, source says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Pasadena, crime, Local, Officer-involved shooting

PASADENA, Texas – A person was shot and killed by Pasadena police officers Monday after a chase ended in southeast Houston, a source told KPRC 2.

The chase began about 2:50 p.m. after officers in Pasadena received a call about a stolen vehicle. The chase ended in the 11100 block of Sabo Road where a person in the vehicle was shot by Pasadena officers.

A source told KPRC 2 that the person who was shot died at the scene.

Video from Sky 2 showed the windshield of a white pickup truck was riddled with bullet holes. The driver’s side window also appeared to be shattered.

A spokesperson for Pasadena police said that no officers were injured.

A news conference is expected at the scene at any moment. You can watch it live in the video player attached to this story.

This developing story will be updated.

