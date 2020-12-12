DPS officer fatally shoots armed robbery suspect, HPD says

HOUSTON – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper fatally shot an armed robbery suspect Friday night in northwest Houston, according to Houston Police Department.

DPS Special Agents were involved in a shooting with an armed robbery suspect near Antoine and Victory in Houston.



The suspect is deceased, and a joint investigation is underway.



Media briefing near the intersection of the shooting at a time to be set. #hounews pic.twitter.com/2MKfry2hts — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 12, 2020

Multiple agencies are responding to the shooting in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive at Victory Drive. Officials said the roads are closed in both directions.

Officials are expected to provide more details at an upcoming press conference.

This is a developing story.