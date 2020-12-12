68ºF

DPS officer fatally shoots armed robbery suspect, HPD says

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper fatally shot an armed robbery suspect Friday night in northwest Houston, according to Houston Police Department.

Multiple agencies are responding to the shooting in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive at Victory Drive. Officials said the roads are closed in both directions.

Officials are expected to provide more details at an upcoming press conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

