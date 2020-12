MANVEL, Texas – A pilot was injured Thursday after a single-engine plane struck a power line and crashed near Manvel.

The crash was reported about 1:50 p.m. on Oil Field Road, about 2 miles off FM 1128.

Officials said the pilot was taken to Memorial Hermann Downtown in Houston to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No one else was aboard the plane.

No other injuries were reported.

FAA investigators are investigating the crash.