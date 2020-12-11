Bellaire PD swears in newest kid officer currently battling leukemia

BELLAIRE, Texas – “Officer” Gossett Roush has two things to fight: crime on Bellaire’s streets and cancer.

Gossett is battling leukemia.

His law enforcement dream came true Thursday thanks to Houston-nonprofit Stuff the Sleigh, bringing kids like him special holiday joy.

Stuff the Sleigh worked with the Bellaire Police Department to bring Gossett a special “swear-in” ceremony to become a police officer for a day.

Welcome our newest member, Officer Gossett to Bellaire Police Department! Fighting leukemia while he battles crime on... Posted by Bellaire Police Department on Thursday, December 10, 2020

“Welcome our newest member, Officer Gossett to Bellaire Police Department!” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Fighting leukemia while he battles crime on the streets, Officer Gossett has what it takes to Protect and Serve!”

Officer Gossett was joined by his parents and little brother and several Bellaire PD officers in a swear-in ceremony Thursday with Bellaire Municipal Associate Judge Jerel S. Twyman and Police Chief Byron Holloway.

The new honorary officer was able to perform several “police duties,” such as locking up his little brother in jail, writing a speeding ticket to a driver, and participating in internal briefings with other police officers.