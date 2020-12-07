Man suffers mental health episode, dies after falling into ditch during encounter with police: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after detectives said a man died during an encounter with Houston police in northwest Houston Monday.

Officers said they responded to a call of a man in his 50s in distress in the 1220 block of West 15 1/2 Street around 12:05 a.m.

Investigators said the man was reportedly having a mental health episode. While talking to police, officers said he backed away and fell into a ditch, suffering some cuts.

Police said they called for paramedics, and while waiting for them, the man collapsed. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Houston police detectives are currently investigating the incident.