Father walks daughter down the aisle after recovering from freak accident

HOUSTON – John Sanborn is a devoted father and veteran that has been working since 2018 to regain his strength after a freak accident that leads to traumatic brain injuries.

Though his recovery process hasn’t been easy, it has led him to a special moment.

On Sunday, Sanborn walked his oldest daughter, Janine Le, down the aisle at Houston’s Centennial Garden’s Park. The special moment was a huge milestone and something the family will never forget.

Sanborn and his family have been through a lot in the past two years, including helping people during Hurricane Harvey.

In February 2018, Sanborn fell into a coma after a freak accident. His family visited him every day holding his hand, talking to him and praying he would wake up.

Three months later, those prayers were answered and his family celebrated his birthday at the hospital. During his road to recovery, Sanborn started walking and wrote messages on boards that God works well.

His daughter said she is grateful that her dad was with her on a very special day.

“It meant everything I mean three years ago almost three years ago. We had no idea he would even be able to walk let alone walk me down the aisle on my wedding day. So it means everything because I think looking back this will be one of the biggest moments I’ll remember,” Le said.

KPRC 2 reporter Rose-Ann Aragon officiated the ceremony. She has been sharing the family’s story since 2018.

After the wedding, the family took pictures and had cookies and champagne.