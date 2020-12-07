Business owner shot, killed in robbery at Taqueria stand near Tomball

HOUSTON – A 37-year-old man was robbed, shot then killed on Sunday morning by two unknown suspects, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 1:15 a .m. at a Taqueria stand on FM 2978 and Carraway just north of Tomball.

Investigators said the victim, whose name has not been released, was the business owner. This was the third time this business was robbed.

The victim was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Investigators have not released additional information regarding the suspects.