Liberty County woman accused of killing her father who she said committed suicide

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead in Liberty County and authorities say his daughter has admitted to shooting him after making initial claims that he’d committed suicide.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call around 2:10 a.m. Friday Ciera Eaton, 35. Authorities said she told them her father, 64-year-old Michael Eaton had just committed suicide at their mobile home on CR 4533 in south Liberty County.

When responding deputies arrived on the scene they found Eaton lying in the front yard of the home, dead from a single gunshot wound.

The father and daughter lived in the same home that had been converted into a duplex arrangement, authorities said.

After an initial investigation and evidence found at the scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies began to question Ciera Eaton’s suicide story.

Investigators from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers conducted a further investigation and that’s when law enforcement said Ciera Eaton admitted to shooting her father after an argument about family matters.

Ciera Eaton has been charged with murder and is now in the Liberty County Jail.

Investigators said they are now trying to determine what led up to the shooting.