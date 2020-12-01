Hewlett Packard Enterprise moving its headquarters from California to Houston area

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Hewlett Packard Enterprise is moving its headquarters from San Jose, California, to Spring, Texas.

The headquarters will be located at a new campus that will open in early 2022.

HPE is already established across Texas, with locations in Austin, Plano and Houston. The technology company has employed more than 2,600 Texans. HPE operates major product development, services, manufacturing and lab facilities in Houston and Austin, according to a release.

“We are excited that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has chosen to call Texas home, and I thank them for expanding their investment in the Lone Star State by relocating their headquarters to the Houston region,” Abbott said in a written statement. “Hewlett Packard Enterprise joins more than 50 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the Lone Star State, including 22 in the Houston area alone. That is because Texas offers the best business climate in the nation. Our low taxes, high quality of life, top-notch workforce, and tier one universities create an environment where innovative companies like HPE can flourish. We look forward to a successful partnership with HPE, as together we build a more prosperous future for Texas.”

“I have said we are not just running, but we are sprinting to boost our tech and innovation scene,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in a written statement. “HPE’s announcement is something we should all celebrate. The city’s efforts to bolster Houston’s position as a leading digital tech hub and global headquarters city are paying off. I had the opportunity to visit with HPE CEO Antonio Neri a few weeks ago about HPE’s presence in Houston, and am delighted they decided to move their headquarters to the Houston area.”

HPE is ranked number 109 on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.