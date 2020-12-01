Chef David Chang’s ‘Millionaire’ win means huge donation to Houston charity

HOUSTON – Celebrity Chef David Chang’s smarts have netted a huge donation for a Houston charity.

Chang won the top prize on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” on Sunday and he designated Southern Smoke as his non-profit recipient.

The Houston-based organization aims to aid people in the food and beverage industry that have been affected by disasters. This year, the group has distributed nearly $4.1 million to more than 2,000 people across the country impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Southern Smoke co-founder Chris Shepherd said Chang’s donation will help hundreds of people.

If you’d like to donate to Southern Smoke, go to southernsmoke.org.