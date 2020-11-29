Thieves steal $40,000 worth of machinery from Hope Farm nonprofit

HOUSTON – A local nonprofit is asking the public for help after thieves broke into their farm. They stole heavy machinery essential to their day-to-day operation.

Hope Farms said the thieves took a tractor, trailer and 4×4, which they estimate at about $40,000.

“We all took Thanksgiving day off and came back to discover that someone had broken into the farm and broken into a container,” said Gracie Cavnar, the Founder of Recipe for Success Foundation, which owns and operates Hope Farms.

Hope Farms is located in Houston’s Sunny Side neighborhood and dedicates itself to providing nutritious food to the community.

“Pur initiative to make it easier for parents and caregivers to feed their children healthier food,” Cavnar said.

Cavnar believes whoever is responsible is knowledgeable of the operation because knew exactly where the equipment was stored.

“Somebody that’s at least been here whether it was on a visit or whether they were just keeping an eye on things,” said Cavnar.

According to Cavnar, Hope Farms, like many nonprofits and local businesses, is struggling because of the pandemic. Replacing the stolen equipment won’t be easy.

Anyone with information on the stolen equipment or persons responsible is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.