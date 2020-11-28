First HPD officer dies from COVID-19 after weekslong battle

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is mourning the loss of officer Ernest Leal Jr., who battled COVID-19 for several weeks.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the death of @HoustonPolice Officer Ernest Leal, Jr. He battled COVID-19 with great vigor and courage. Thank you to all who prayed and sent thoughts of healing and comfort to him and his family. RIP faithful servant,” Chief Art Acevedo wrote on Twitter.

Leal died Friday at the age of 60, according to HPD. He served as an HPD officer since August 1984, serving more than three decades with the North Patrol Divison. He also worked in the Northeast Patrol Division and briefly in the Jail Division.

Leal leaves behind his wife, Dee, and his children, Victor, Veronica, Virginia and Vanessa.

“All of HPD mourns Officer Leal’s loss,” said HPD in a press release. “We ask that everyone join us in lifting his family in prayer.”

The 35-year department veteran is the first HPD officer to die from COVID-19 and the fifth line-of-duty death within the past 12 months.