STUNNING VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver sought after chain-reaction crash on SH-146

HOUSTON – Baytown police are searching for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash on SH-146 on Nov. 5.

The crash, which was caught on video, happened in the 4400 block of North State Highway 146.

In the crash, a white truck was traveling northbound on Highway 146 when it struck the rear of a passenger car, which was also traveling northbound. This caused a chain of events that resulted in three other vehicles becoming entangled in the crash.

Two of the other drivers were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the white truck fled the scene, and now authorities are trying to identify the driver.

If anyone has any information about this crash, the identity of the driver, or is aware of a similar truck with unexplained damage, we ask that you contact the Baytown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 281-420-6646 or contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477), download the P3 Community app; or use the website below to submit anonymously online: baytowncrimestoppers.com Use: “Submit a Tip” link https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=544# You will be given a unique code number. If the information results in a suspect being arrested and charged, you can use the same code number to collect up to $5,000.