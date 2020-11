HOUSTON – Houston police said they are looking for at least two people in connection to a man’s fatal shooting Sunday.

Police said paramedics responded to a medical call at a home on Alvin Street near Scott Street and the South Loop. Officers said they found a man shot to death.

According to investigators, the man got into an altercation with two other people who live in the home.

Police said they are now looking for those residents but have not released a description of them.