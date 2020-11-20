New hop-on jet service takes off: Houston to Dallas for just $99

HOUSTON – “Hop-on” jet service, JSX is cutting the time it takes to travel from Houston to Dallas.

With JSX, Texans can forget the hassle and experience the luxury of no crowds, a private terminal and business class legroom – starting at just $99 each way.

The jet service began offering travel between Houston and Dallas on Friday.

In anticipation of the busy holiday season, JSX is offering daily roundtrip service between private terminals at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport and Dallas Love Field.

To accommodate for physical distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the independent regional airline is introducing an industry-first seating configuration that features 30 comfortable single seats in a 1x1 layout

The configuration featuring business-class legroom and no overhead bins is offered exclusively in the Texas market.

Flights can be booked online or through the JSX app.