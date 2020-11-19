Ask 2: What is the status of the Astrodome?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What is the status of the Astrodome?

Answer: In 2018, Harris County Commissioners voted to renovate the “Eighth Wonder of the World” as a multipurpose sports and events center and a parking garage, allocating $105 million for the project.

However, according to The Washington Post, plans for renovation came to a halt last year. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in 2019 that she wants the county to focus on criminal justice reform and flood control.

The status of the project remains in “demo” mode and no other updates have been posted at this time.

To read more on Harris County’s plans to renovate the Astrodome, go here.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.