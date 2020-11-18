2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at west Houston home

HOUSTON – Two people have been killed Wednesday and three others were injured in a shooting at a home in west Houston.

The shooting was reported about 2:45 p.m. at a home near the corner of Manor Creek and Cedar Creek drives.

According to Houston police, the bodies of a man and woman were found at the scene.

Two other women and another man were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the man and one of the women are in critical condition. The third women is expected to survive.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

This developing story will be updated.