Watch live: Crews battle large wildfire near Anahuac

ANAHUAC, Texas – Texas firefighters are battling a large wildfire near Anahuac Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Monday and has already scorched 1,500 acres.

The fire caused the Middleton Tract to close as the wildfire continues to spread in the area, officials said. The fire is not contained but entirely within the refuge, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said no structures or businesses are in immediate threat. Firefighters from other wildlife refuges are assisting in extinguishing the fire.

It is unknown how the fire started.