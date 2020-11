HOUSTON – A man is dead after he tried to get a stray dog from being hit on 59 northbound near Rosenberg, police said Wednesday.

Rosenberg police said the man stopped to get the stray dog out of the freeway when an 18-wheeler hit the man and killed him at Reading.

The freeway’s northbound lanes will be shut down for several hours, police said.

There’s no word on the identity nor the age of the victim.

The truck did stop, police said.