Happy Veterans Day: See which businesses in the Houston area honoring veterans with free offers

HOUSTON – Houston-area businesses are offering freebies and deals this Veterans Day to honor those who have served in the military.

Many restaurants and other businesses are serving up some sweet freebies just for you on this Veterans Day.

Here are some of the places offering freebies for veterans today:

Restaurants

Torchy’s Tacos

Free taco and non-alcoholic beverage from a special menu Wednesday.

The Rustic

Free Rustic Burger for veterans with valid ID.

Brennan’s of Houston

Complimentary “Sarge’s SOS” appetizer for all veterans who dine in on Wednesday.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Free classic burger for veterans

Bar Louie

Veterans receive a free burger or a flatbread on their visit.

Little Caesars’s Pizza

Veterans receive a free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Free meal for veterans up to $14.99 with a free Dr. Pepper beverage.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free 10-piece boneless wings and fries for every Veteran.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Free 12 oz. hot or iced coffee for veterans

Dunkin'

Free doughnut of your choice for veterans.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans receive a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on their visit.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Free BBQ Pullover Classic Sandwich for each veteran.

Kolache Factory

Free breakfast for veterans, includes one free kolache and coffee.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Free doughnut of your choice and one free coffee.

Smoothie King

Free 20-ounce smoothie of your choice.

Starbucks

Free tall-sized coffee for veterans and their spouses Wednesday.

Outback Steakhouse

Free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product for veterans.

Plucker’s Wing Bar

Free meal for veterans all day Wednesday. Veterans must dine-in and bring valid ID to redeem offer.

Hair salons

Great Clips

Free haircut for veterans all day Wednesday or pick up an free haircut card to use on the next visit.

Sport Clips

Free haircut for veterans all day Wednesday. Participating stores may vary.

Amusement

Space Center Houston

From Nov. 1-30, Active-Duty veterans receive free admission to Space Center with valid ID.

Holocaust Museum Houston

Free admission with ID for all veterans Wednesday