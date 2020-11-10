AMC Studio 30 permanently closes after 27 years

HOUSTON – AMC Studio 30 held its final showtime Sunday, welcoming its last movie-goers to the Dunvale Road location after 27 years.

It is one of seven properties nationwide that will permanently close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which shuttered theaters for several months and delayed the release of highly-anticipated films.

In a statement to KPRC 2, AMC revealed Studio 30 is the only Houston-area theater impacted as a result of a global agreement with EPR Properties, one of its most prominent landlord partners.

“In conjunction with that agreement, EPR made certain rent concessions in exchange for other rights, including its ability to terminate up to seven leases. In conjunction with this agreement, AMC has ceased operations at six EPR-owned theatre locations nationwide,” the statement reads.

According to the statement by AMC, Studio 30 is the only Houston-area theater impacted as a result of this agreement.

The nearest AMC theaters that remain open are AMC Fountains 18 located in Stafford and AMC Houston 8 downtown.

What memories do you have of AMC Studio 30? Share them in the comments.