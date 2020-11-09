Ask 2 Live: How to protect your mental health during the holidays and a pandemic

HOUSTON – We’ve talked a lot about physical health since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic, but there’s also been an impact on mental health.

Anxiety, stress, anger or depression-- you or someone you know may be feeling one or more of those emotions.

With the holidays approaching and the pandemic still impacting our daily lives, how can you protect your mental health? What are the signs you or a loved one is struggling with? How can you get help?

ICYMI: Expert advice for finding affordable health care in the Houston area

Don’t put off taking care of your mental health any longer.

KPRC invites you to join our panel of experts on mental health who can share strategies for handling your most overwhelming emotions and identify professional resources for anyone who needs them.

On Thursday, November 12, KPRC 2 anchor Kris Gutierrez and health reporter Haley Hernandez will moderate a Zoom discussion with local experts and help answer your questions.

Register today and join the conversation this Thursday at 7 p.m.

Related: 5 apps to help you meditate when you need a break from this crazy world

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States, 800-273-8255.

If you need immediate assistance for mental health and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities related crisis, please call The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD 24-hour Crisis Line at 713-970-7000, option 1, to speak with a crisis counselor.