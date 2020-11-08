Man accused of killing his roommate in Magnolia, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is accused of killing his roommate in Magnolia, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested and charged the 28-year old suspect, Brian Guerrero, with murder.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a welfare check on the 29800 block of Indiana Ave. A man told deputies that his male friend confessed that he had killed his roommate.

When deputies arrived at the home, they smelled a strong odor of decomposition. The violent crimes unit responded and discovered the victim, a 28-year-old white male, deceased in a bedroom, according to deputies.

Detectives said they found obvious signs of foul play on the victim and in the residence.

While detectives were processing the scene, Guerrero arrived in the victim’s vehicle and was detained by patrol. Along with Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained a warrant for Guerrero’s arrest and placed him under custody for murder.

Deputies have not revealed the name of the victim.