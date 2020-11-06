HFD’s kicks off its annual toy drive. Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department has kicked off its annual Operation Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive on Friday, with changes to keep everyone safe and healthy.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, HFD will not be accepting toys at its fire stations and cannot accept bicycles, stuffed animals or used toys.

Houstonians are encouraged to shop and donate toys online.

An Amazon shopping list was established for those interested in donating online. The Toy Drive is only able to accept gender-neutral items that can be used by all different age groups, such as basketballs, headphones, board games and Amazon Kindle tablets, according to the website.

Today, The Houston Fire Department Kicked-Off the Annual Operation Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive! Donations can be made... Posted by Operation: Stocking Stuffer on Friday, November 6, 2020

Families wanting to register to receive toys can visit this page to sign up starting at 3 p.m. Friday. The drive-thru toy giveaway will take place on Dec. 19 at NRG’s Yellow Lot.

How you can donate: