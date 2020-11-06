Deputy Johnny Tunches update: Funeral services announced for veteran HCSO deputy who died of COVID-19

HOUSTON – Funeral services for Deputy Johnny Tunches, who died as a result of COVID-19, were announced Thursday.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that services are set for Nov. 12 at Humble First Assembly of God.
A public visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Social distancing will be enforced, according to the official announcement. Services will be held at 10 a.m.
