Ask 2: With coronavirus cases going up in the country and numbers rising in Europe, are Europeans allowed to travel to the US?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: With coronavirus cases going up in the country and numbers rising in Europe, are Europeans allowed to travel to the U.S.?

Answer: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), foreign nations traveling from the following European countries and regions are prohibited from entering the United States in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • European Schengen area: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City
  • United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland
  • Republic of Ireland

