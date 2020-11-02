Negotiations continue at scene of hostage situation in New Waverly

NEW WAVERLY, Texas – Negotiations continue with a man who took three people hostage Monday at a home in New Waverly, according to authorities.

The incident began about 7:25 a.m. at a home near the intersection of FM 1374 and Ranch Road after authorities said they received a call about a shooting.

Lt. Scott Spencer, of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said 38-year-old Mark Mathison shot a woman in the shoulder when he arrived at the home Monday morning. Spencer said Mathison then hit another woman with the butt of the gun and forced her and two children, ages 9 and 12, into the home at gunpoint. Spencer said Mathison then used pepper spray on the woman in children once they were inside the home.

Spencer said authorities who first arrived at the scene were able to pull the woman who was shot to safety. He said authorities were later able to secure the release of the two children. Only the second woman remains in the home with Mathison, he said.

Negotiations are underway to get Mathison to release the remaining woman and bring a peaceful end to the situation, Spencer said.

Spencer said Mathison is either the current husband or ex-husband of the woman who he took hostage. The children are believed to be either his current or former stepchildren.

Mathison has been under investigation for more than a year by Montgomery County deputies, Spencer said. He said he believes Mathison recently being charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child may have precipitated Monday’s hostage situation.

Spencer said Mathison cut off his ankle monitor within the past few days.