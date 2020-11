HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is reminding residents of where they can vote during Election Day.

Hidalgo will visit the BBVA Stadium to provide voters information on new voting options that will be available in Harris County. She will be joined by Nika Hansen, from the Houston Dynamo, where they will discuss the new polling locations and reminding residents to cast their ballot.

The announcement will be made at 3:30 p.m.

This story will be updated shortly.