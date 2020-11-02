Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo reacts to Texas Supreme Court decision on drive-thru voting

HOUSTON – The Texas Supreme Court denied a request to throw out nearly 127,000 early votes from drive-thru polling locations in Harris County.

A similar lawsuit has now been filed in Federal Court.

The lawsuit was filed by Steven Hotze, Harris County Republican State Rep. Steven Toth, Judicial candidate Sharon Hemphill and Congressional candidate Wendell Champion.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim the drive-thru sites are unconstitutional and believe its expansion of curbside voting which should only be available to voters with disabilities.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo believes drive-thru voting is legal and said the Texas Supreme Court’s decision proves it.

“We know we’re right on the law, we had drive-thru voting for the past runoff election. The Secretary of State has seen our plans for months with no objections,” Hidalgo said.

Former Harris County Republican Party Chair Paul Simpson said he has no association with the lawsuit but believes it should have been filed sooner.

There’s a lot of problems with drive-thru voting but the lawsuit should not be filed halfway through the early voting to try and stop it. It should of been file much sooner," Simpson said.

Harris County set up the 10 drive-thru sites to make voting easier for folks worried about going into polling places during the pandemic.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins applauded Sunday’s decision and said the lawsuits claims were false and unfounded.

“They dismissed the case against drive-thru voting for the second time noting how absurd and baseless these claims are,” Hollins said.

The Woodfill law firm, which represents Hotze said Hollins failed Harris County voters and released this statement on drive-thru polling sites:

“Chris Hollins continues to ignore the Texas Election Code and break the law. Mr. Hollins' drive-thru voting scheme is illegal and due to problems with his system, he has failed to register thousands of votes. We are now discovering that thousands who thought they cast a drive-thru vote were mistaken. Hollins program did properly record the vote and it will likely not be counted. This is what happens when one person unilaterally attempts to create a manner of voting not recognized under the law. We are hopeful the federal court will stop this illegal manner of voting.”

The federal hearing is set to be heard Monday morning.