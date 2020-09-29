BBVA Stadium joins list of stadiums to serve as voting center on Election Day

HOUSTON – The BBVA Stadium will join the list of stadiums across the nation to serve as a voting center on Election Day.

The Houston Dynamo and Dash teamed up with Rally the Vote in efforts to help drive participation in voting. The stadium will be open to any registered voter in Harris County on Nov. 3.

“Voting is the most sacred act of our democracy and our actions to preserve, support and protect it, especially during a pandemic, are essentially [sic] to engage in the process,” said Executive VP and General Manager Juan Rodriguez in a press release Tuesday. “By working with our local election officials in Harris County, we’re honored that we can open up BBVA Stadium to create a safe place for our neighbors, friends and family members to cast a ballot and share in the future of our community.”

In August, the Houston Toyota Center announced that it will serve as a voting center as well. The Toyota Center will be open to any registered voter in Harris County during early voting from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30 and on Election Day on Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Planning to cast your ballot at the BBVA Stadium? Here’s what you need to know:

The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 (the stadium will not be open for early voting)

Voting booths will be located at Audi Sport Club of the west side of the stadium

“I’m thrilled that BBVA Stadium, home to both the Houston Dynamo and the Houston Dash, will be a voting center on Election Day,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “I encourage all voters to make a plan to vote and participate in the upcoming election.”

You can find a map of all the polling locations in Harris County for early voting and on election day on the Harris County Clerk’s website.