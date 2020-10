HOUSTON – A driver is dead after crashing into the front of a cement mixer in southeast Houston Tuesday, police said.

Officers said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Mykawa near Madden.

According to investigators, the truck driver was making a left onto Mykawa to travel north when a man driving a sedan crashed into the truck. Police said the man was speeding.

Police said they are unsure if the man was intoxicated. Authorities said they are waiting for autopsy results.