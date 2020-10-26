These Houston suburbs are ranked among the fastest growing cities

HOUSTON – Make room for more neighbors, Sugar Land and Pearland.

According to a study by WalletHub, the two Houston-area suburbs are among the fastest-growing cities in the nation. Sugar Land came in at 16th out of 30 and Pearland was ranked 26th out of 30.

Sugar Land and Pearland rank fourth and seventh, respectively, among eight Texas cities that made the list.

Sugar Land was also recognized for having the highest population growth and highest job growth.

According to WalletHub, its rankings were determined by comparing more than 500 cities of varying population sizes based on sociodemographics and jobs and economy.

Sociodemographics accounted for 50 points. It included an evaluation of each city’s population growth, working-age population growth and growth in the share of the college-educated population.

Jobs and economy accounted for the remaining 50 points. It included an evaluation of 14 metrics ranging from job growth and median-household-income growth to the unemployment rate decrease and increase in the number of businesses.

Click here to view the full list of cities and more details behind the methodology.