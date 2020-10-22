Man found shot to death at gas station in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A murder investigation is underway after police said a man was found shot in a truck at a southeast Houston gas station Wednesday night.

Investigators said the man was found at a Citgo on South Loop East and Broadway around 8:45 p.m.

According to officers, the victim was transported to a trauma center while CPR was in progress but was pronounced dead.

As of now, police said they have no suspects and say they aren’t sure if the man was shot at the gas station or somewhere else and then drove to the gas station.