HPD officer recovering after deadly shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – An HPD officer is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital following a shooting at a southwest apartment complex on Tuesday.

Officer Courtney Waller was shot in the arm while responding to a disturbance call on Holly Hall Road. According to HPD Police Chief Art Acevedo, the department visited Officer Waller and he added in a tweet that the officer was “in a great deal of pain,” adding that “he had surgery today and will need additional surgery.”

HPD Sgt. Harold Preston was also shot while responding to the disturbance call but later died from his injuries. Sgt. Preston had 41 years of service.

“He’s an amazingly unique officer with a heart of gold,” said Lorie Luen.

Luen said that she and Sgt. Prestons' children attended elementary school together. She said although she hasn’t talked to him in years she was touched by his character and commitment to his community,

“If he saw somebody was in trouble or something happening around the school he would be there, even off duty,” said Luen.

Investigators have identified the alleged gunman as 51-year-old Elmer Manzano. The suspect was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He has not yet been booked into jail and no charges have been filed.