Matthew McConaughey to headline Houston-based virtual book signing

Texas native and Academy award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will be the featured special guest at a virtual book signing hosted by iWRITE Literacy Organization, a Houston-based non-profit whose mission is to build student confidence through writing.

The 11th annual celebration will recognize 100 newly published authors and illustrators, including McConaughey who recently published “Greenlights," his first memoir.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy readings from the Editor’s Choice Recipients, view presentations from newly published youth and take part in a by kids for kids author panel.

The space-themed event strives to motivate the youth to chase their out-of-this-world dreams.

The 11th annual celebration will be held virtually at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The event is free to attend and registration is open online by clicking here.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor will receive a link to the main event and an autographed copy of “Greenlights."