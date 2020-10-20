TABC: Liquor licenses yanked from well-known Houston bars over coronavirus protocol violations

HOUSTON – The liquor licenses at four Houston bars have been suspended after the establishments failed to follow the state’s coronavirus safety rules, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

State officials said Tuesday that the licenses for Lux Lounge, The Standard, Spire and Sol Billares have been suspended for 30 days as part of a weeklong effort to enforce the state’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

A bar in Fort Worth and another in Dallas were also on the list of establishments where licenses had been suspended.

“These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said in a written statement. “A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we’re grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas.”

More than 1,300 businesses were inspected during the operation, officials said.

TABC officials said they are strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity to ensure the protocols are being followed. They include: Limiting indoor capacities to 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants and social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.