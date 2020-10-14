Man’s body recovered from Brays Bayou in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a body was found in Brays Bayou Wednesday.

Officers said they were called to the scene at 6900 Lawndale around 9:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the body of a man was recovered.

Police said there are no other details at this time.

HPD homicide investigators responding to a scene at 6900 Lawndale after @HoustonFire recovered the body of a deceased male from the bayou about 9:30 a.m.

No other information is available at this time.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.